Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss fight against COVID-19

By TrendA

On May 22, 2020 Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a telephone conversation with his colleague from Russia, Sergei Lavrov, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

The Ministers exchanged views on measures taken by both states to fight the global pandemic.

Cooperation on multilateral platforms, especially the actual issues on the agenda of the Commonwealth of Independent States were discussed by the Ministers.

The general exchange was held on the recent online session of the World Health Organisation in Geneva, where mainly the issues related to fighting against coronavirus pandemic were addressed.