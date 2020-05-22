Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on national holiday in letter sent to President Aliyev

By Azernews





Turkish President Recep Erdogan congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Azerbaijan's national holiday- Republic Day, celebrated on May 28, press-service of President reports on May 21.

In his letter, Erdogan noted that Azerbaijan has achieved great successes and continues to develop steadily since the restoration of its independence.

“At the last high-level meeting of Strategic Cooperation Council, I was proud to witness the important achievements of Azerbaijan, which is developing day by day since the restoration of its independence under your strong leadership. I sincerely believe that the Land of Fire, which confidently and powerfully entered the 102nd year of the Republic, will continue to take major steps in all areas,” Erdogan's letter reads.

Furthermore, he expressed confidence that Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation will continue to contribute to peace, stability and prosperity of the region in future.

“Our mutual will to further expand our outstanding strategic ties in the spirit of "One Nation, Two States" is a source of great joy. I am absolutely convinced that our countries, whose hearts are beating together, will continue to demonstrate brotherly solidarity on national issues, and make a significant contribution to peace, prosperity and stability in our region,” Erdogan said.

He wished Aliyev strong health and happiness, as well as peace and prosperity to the Azerbaijani people.