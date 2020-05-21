Azerbaijani State Migration Service talks main reasons for migrants' appeals

By Trend





No appeals were received from migrants regarding any problems created by the employees of the Migration Service in Azerbaijan, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said during an online briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

“The appeals were mainly related to the fines in connection with a temporary residence permit,” head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service added. “Migrants said that they appealed to the Service, but they were not registered and thus, the migrants were misled.”

“In this regard, the service is conducting an investigation,” Huseynov said. “If this problem occurred because of the fault of the employees of the Service, then it is eliminated, and actions are taken in relations to these employees. In some cases, a migrant unknowingly appeals to other structure. These issues are also considered and objective decisions are made."