President Aliyev dismisses Minister of Culture

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev has been dismissed from his post by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on May 21, the president's official website reported.

It should be noted that Deputy Minister of Culture Rafiq Bayramov and a number of other ministry officials were detained during the State Security Service's operation on May 8.

Recently the State Security Service launched special operation against a number of officials in the country. Thus, head of the Imishli district Vilyam Hajiyev and head of the Bilasuvar district Mahir Guliyev were arrested for four months on charges of embezzlement, abuse of power, and bribery. Six local officials in three other districts were also investigated.