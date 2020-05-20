Combat aircraft, tank units carry out drills

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

As part of the large-scale drills that kicked off on May 18, the Azerbaijani Army’s tank and air force units have fulfilled combat mission tasks, the Ministry of Defense reported on May 19.

"According to the exercise concept, tank units providing fire support during the operations, after reaching the established points, have fulfilled the tasks of preparing for the next stage of the exercises", the ministry said.

In addition, on the second day of the drills, a redeployment of combat aircraft has also been held in the course of exercises.

As part of the drills, aircraft and helicopters have been brought into a state of combat readiness. After fulfilling the tasks, aircraft and helicopters have been withdrawn into reserve airfields.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Army started large-scale operational-tactical exercises in line with the combat exercises plan for 2020 on May 18.

The drills will last till May 22 and involve various types and kinds of troops, military associations and units of the Azerbaijani Army.

Up to 10,000 servicemen, about 120 tanks and armoured vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery systems of various calibres, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, up to 30 military and frontline aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes will take part in the exercises.















