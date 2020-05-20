20.05.2020
20 May 2020 [16:45]
President Aliyev says social programs not to be disrupted by COVID-19 [UPDATE]
20 May 2020 [15:53]
US provides nearly $3.6 million COVID-19 assistance to Azerbaijan
20 May 2020 [15:14]
President Aliyev says Azerbaijan’s social programs not to be disrupted by COVID-19
20 May 2020 [13:31]
Azerbaijan repatriates 120 citizens from Russian border
20 May 2020 [12:47]
MFA: Armenia not to be allowed to protract negotiation process
20 May 2020 [11:44]
Combat aircraft, tank units carry out drills
20 May 2020 [11:05]
Azerbaijani Parliament amends rules for issuance of e-visa to tourists
20 May 2020 [10:15]
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times
20 May 2020 [10:00]
Baroness Nicholson: UK, Azerbaijan can work closely on all areas to mutual benefit
