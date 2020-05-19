Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army supplied with modern weapons, equipment

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan regularly includes the state-of-the-art weapons and equipment into the arsenal of its army due to the reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Defense reported on its website on May 19.

"Hundreds of armoured vehicles, many patrol boats, warships, air defense systems, state-of-the-art equipment, fighter jets, military and transport helicopters, reconnaissance and combat drones, artillery, long-range missiles, rocket launchers, operational-tactical missile systems are a sign of the development of the military strength", the ministry said.

The ministry noted that some of these modern weapons and equipment were demonstrated at the parade dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 26, 2018.

Today the Azerbaijani Army is among the 50 strongest armies in the world, the ministry reminded.

"A number of military products produced in the country are also among the factors that serve to strengthen the potential of the army. Work carried out in this direction serves to further strengthen the military potential".

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense noted that along with military equipment, the country is also purchasing spare parts of these equipment.

"Spare parts for armoured vehicles are purchased on the basis of relevant contracts, inspected by an internal commission, acted and included in the balance of the base", the ministry added.

Spare parts in the military warehouses belong to "KAMAZ” and "MAZ", produced in Russia and Belarus respectively. The spare parts accepted in the warehouse belong to the advanced countries that produce the equipment in accordance with certain standards.

"Demand orders of military units, as well as orders issued by the Department of Weapons and Equipment of the General Directorate of Logistics in accordance with the relevant standards are carried out to the armoured tank warehouses located in the logistics battalions of the units. Then it is distributed according to the needs of military units", the ministry said.

In addition, the ministry highlighted the fact that there are also spare parts in the warehouses that were made in Azerbaijan.

"All spare parts are stored in warehouses neatly and in accordance with the relevant rules", the ministry concluded.