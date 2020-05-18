President Aliyev congratulates Kazakh counterpart in phone call

President Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to congratulate him on the occasion of his birthday, presidential website reported on May 17.

During the conversation, the presidents also exchanged views on the measures taken to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Pointing to the recent Summit of the Turkic Council held through videoconferencing, the heads of state hailed the importance of the event in terms of strengthening cooperation and consolidating solidarity between the countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed prospects for successfully developing bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields.

