Azerbaijan allocates $11.8m to construct, repair educational institutions

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to allocate AZN 20 million ($11,8 million) for construction and restoration of educational institutions in the city of Baku and its settlements, the presidential website reported on May 5.

Funds for the construction and repair of educational institutions will be allocated within the framework of distribution of funds provided for state capital investment (investment expenditures) in the state budget for 2020.

The list of the educational institutions to be repaired and constructed is below:

-Construction of an additional building for 840 students at secondary school No.251 in Nizami district;

-Demolition of secondary school No.205 in Binagadi settlement of Binagadi district and construction of a school for 960 pupils;

-Demolition of secondary school No.154 in Amirjan settlement of Surakhani district and construction of a school for 960 pupils;

-Restoration of secondary school No.97 in Amirjan settlement of Surakhani district (with preparation of design and estimate documents), demolition of the old building, as well as workshop, and construction of a building for 264 pupils (with dining room, gym and assembly hall);

-Restoration of the main building and gym of school No.90 in Ramana settlement of Sabunchu district (with preparation of design and estimate documents), demolition of two buildings and construction of buildings for 960 pupils;

-Demolition of the old building of secondary school No.87 in Amirjan settlement of Surakhani district and construction of buildings for 1752 pupils;

-Construction of 30 additional classrooms for secondary school No.71 in Zabrat settlement of Sabunchu district;

-Construction of 15 additional classrooms for secondary school No.307 in Zabrat settlement of Sabunchu district;

-Reconstruction of three-storey building of secondary school No.263 in Khatai district, demolition of two-storey building, as well as one-storey passages and construction of new buildings (with gym and assembly hall);

-Demolition of the old building of secondary school No.35 in Nasimi district and construction of a new building;

-Construction of 960-seat buildings (with sports and assembly hall) for secondary school No.300 in Bilajari settlement of Binagadi district (quality guarantee);

-Demolition of secondary school No.208 in Bulbula settlement of Surakhani district and construction of a school building for 360 pupils (quality guarantee);

-Demolition of main and auxiliary buildings of secondary school No.101 in Yeni Surakhani settlement of Surakhani district and construction of an additional building for 360 pupils (with dining room and assembly hall).








