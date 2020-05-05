Online Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group adopts Declaration

By Azernews





With the initiative of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Online Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 adopted a declaration on May 4.

Below is the text of the declaration:

We, the Heads of states and government, meeting at Online Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19, on the theme of "United against to COVID-19" on May 4, 2020, upon the initiative of Azerbaijan's President and Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev, with the purpose to effectively contribute to global efforts to combat the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,

1. Reiterate our strong commitment to the purposes, principles and provisions of the Charter of the United Nations and the founding documents of the Non-Aligned Movement,

2. Welcome to the adoption of UN General Assembly A/RES/74/270 entitled "Global solidarity in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019" and and A/RES/74/274, entitled “International cooperation to ensure global access to medicines, vaccines and medical equipment to face COVID-19”,

3. Express full support to the United Nations Secretary-General’s plans and initiatives to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,

4. Recall the Communiques of Coordinating Bureau of Non-Aligned Movement on the "COVID-19 pandemic" of March 25, 2020 and "Support to the World Health Organization (WHO) and its Director-General" of April 9, 2020,

5. Express serious concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19, which is a severe problem for humanity and requires a global response based on unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation,

6. Recognize the unprecedented effects of the pandemic, including the severe disruption to societies and economies, as well as to global travel and commerce, and the devastating impact on the livelihood of people,

7. Recognize also that the pandemic has severely damaged the poorest and most vulnerable, and that the effects of the crisis will reverse hard-earned development achievements and impede progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,

8. Reiterate our support to multilateralism with the United Nations at its core, and acknowledge that preserving and strengthening the values of multilateralism and international cooperation, which underpin the Charter of the United Nations and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, is fundamental to promoting and supporting the three pillars of the United Nations – peace and security, development and human rights,

9. Express full support to the WHO and its leadership, recognizing the critical role and guidance they are currently playing at the frontline, including consulting, training, equipment and life-saving serves, in order to ensure the effective response of the international community to the ever-increasing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the greatest human crisis and health emergency of our times,

10. Call on the member states of the United Nations to consolidate their cooperation in the fight against this scourge at the national, regional and international levels,

11. Emphasize that in the face of this type of global emergency, the spirit of solidarity must be at the center of our efforts and a high level of ethical and humanist commitment is required, where solidarity and selfless cooperation prevail in order to provide the peoples in need with medicines, medical equipment and supplies, food, exchange of expertise and good practices,

12. Express our strong condemnation at the promulgation and application of unilateral coercive measures against Member States of the Movement, that are applied in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, further express our support, in accordance with international law, to the States affected by such measures, and urge the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate the use of such measures, that are inconsistent with the principles of international law or the Charter of the United Nations, with a view to ensure the effectiveness of national responses to the COVID-19 pandemic,

13. Call for intensified international cooperation to control, relieve and defeat the pandemic through the exchange of information, scientific knowledge and best practices and the application of relevant guidelines recommended by the WHO,

14. Emphasize the importance of joint efforts to prevent the negative effects of the pandemic on the economies of member states,

15. Express our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones as a result of COVID-19 and express our solidarity with all those who are currently struggling with and receiving treatment for COVID-19,

16. Express our gratitude to the medical staff and health workers for their great contribution and dedication in this humanitarian emergency,

17. Decide to establish the Non-Aligned Movement Task Force with the task to work out a database that will include the basic humanitarian and medical needs and requirements of NAM Member States, which will be submitted by the Chairmanship to all donor countries, international humanitarian organizations, international financial institutions, transnational private entities implementing social responsibility projects and others for possible support and assistance,

18. Express our gratitude to His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, for initiating this timely and valuable meeting.