Azerbaijan’s effective steps against COVID-19 praised by int’l experts, says MFA spokesperson

International experts highly appreciate the effective and timely preventive measures taken in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19, said Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry.

Speaking on AzTV state television, Abdullayeva noted that the effectiveness of steps taken by Azerbaijan to combat COVID-19 was highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO).

She went on to add that first of all, it is necessary to study the experience of other countries in the fight against the pandemic, to cooperate with WHO and to ensure compliance with quarantine regime.

“Every country fights the pandemic differently, but there is one goal: to prevent the spread of infection. Meanwhile, the effectiveness of measures taken against coronavirus is crucial. From the very beginning, Azerbaijan took right steps amid the pandemic,” said Abdullayeva.

The MFA spokesperson noted that Azerbaijan’s communication with neighboring countries has been suspended since April 5 with exception for cargo transportation and they were notified that these are temporary measures.

She went on to add that Azerbaijani government is closely monitoring the situation and is taking appropriate steps to return its citizens from abroad.

Abdullayeva said that to date, 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens were assisted in returning to homeland.