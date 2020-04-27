New composition of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE disclosed

By Trend





The new composition of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has been determined, Head of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov told Trend on April 27.

It includes head of the delegation Samad Seyidov, as well as Kamal Jafarov, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Parvin Karimzade, Nigar Arpadarai, Tural Ganjaliyev, Konul Nurullayeva, Erkin Gadirli, Rafayel Huseynov, Sabir Hajiyev, Fazil Mustafa and Asim Mollazade.

Seyidov stressed that the composition of the Azerbaijani delegation, which will participate in the online meeting of the PACE Standing Committee on April 30, is already known.

The heads of 82 working groups were elected at the plenary session of the parliament on April 24 to further develop the inter-parliamentary relations.

Moreover, the compositions of Azerbaijani delegations that will work in international parliamentary structures and organizations are being formed.