Azerbaijani, Turkmen FM's mull sea transport partnershi

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijani and Turkmen, Caspian littoral countries, have discussed bilateral partnership on the transport and communication sector during a phone conversation held on April 22.

During the conversation, it was noted that the direct sea connection between the Alat-Turkmenbashi ports of the Caspian Sea is an important element in the development of economic and trade relations on the Eurasian continent, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported in its official website.

Noting the high effectiveness of cooperation in the field of transport, the diplomats also focused on the search for and implementation of new forms of partnership to ensure the efficient operation of transport corridors along the East-West direction.

In this regard, the ministers reached an agreement in maintaining close and regular contacts between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The sides noted the importance of implementing the bilateral agreements made between President Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during the latter's official visit to Baku on March 11.

Azerbaijan and the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan signed around 20 agreements, including a Joint Declaration that are aimed at developing cooperation between the two countries, during Berdimuhamedov’s visit.

As a result of the meeting between the presidents, seventeen contracts were signed between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in different spheres including aviation, culture, migration, education, communication, environmental protection, agriculture, real estate, science, literature, trade, economy.