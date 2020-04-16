Azerbaijan's MFA: So-called “election” in occupied Karabakh - deliberate game by Armenia

By Trend





The so-called “election” organized by Armenia in Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh is nothing but a deliberate game, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on April 15.

The ministry was commenting on the so-called "election" in the Armenia-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

“While commenting on this issue during a video conference on the socio-economic results of the first quarter of the year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that this so-called “election” once again showed that no one recognizes this illegal junta regime,” spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva again emphasized that this so-called "election", regardless of holding any stage, has no legal force.

"Once again, referring to the unequivocal position of the international community on this illegal act in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is temporarily under occupation, I would like to remind that numerous international organizations and states categorically rejected the so-called “election” and its results,” the spokesperson added.

“Members of the international community still continue to make statements in connection with this so-called "election" and express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders,” Abdullayeva said.

“The election in Azerbaijan is held in accordance with the Constitution of the country, and specifically, the election in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region may take place only after the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Azerbaijani lands and with the participation of both communities of the region," Abdullayeva added.