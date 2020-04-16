Georgian president thanks Azerbaijan for solidarity

By Trend





Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people for solidarity, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“Tonight, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is lit up in the colors of the Georgian flag. Thank you, the President of Azerbaijan, for this show of support. Great show of solidarity from the people of Azerbaijan. We are stronger together,” Zourabichvili tweeted.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani also thanked Azerbaijan for sending Georgia a powerful message of support.

"Thank you to Azerbaijan for sending us a powerful message of support by lighting up the Heydar Aliyev Square in the colours of the Georgian flag. There is no better way to victory than by extending helping hands to each other," he tweeted.

Projection of the Georgian flag was placed on the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building in Baku, Azerbaijan on Apr.14.

In a sign of Azerbaijan's solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the flag of one of the states affected by the virus is displayed daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is a world-wide architectural monument.

Flags are changed daily in accordance with the order of the first letter of the country name in the English alphabet. In this way, the Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support and respect to the states and their peoples who have been severely affected by the spread of COVID-19.