Azerbaijani, Russian FMs mull problem related to COVID-19 pandemic

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers discussed measures taken by both countries to fight COVID-19 pandemic during a phone conversation held on April 13, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported in its official website.

During the phone conversation, the situation on the border between the two countries was discussed and the sides underlined that the temporary closure of the borders in no way should have an impact on the international transportation of goods between them, as well as with relation to the other states, the ministry’s website reported.

The foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations after the situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic was settled.

The ministers also exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Russian Foreign Ministry Sergay Lavrov said that possible further steps on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement are considered taking into account the proposals of the representatives of Russia, the USA and France as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Another point of the telephone conversation between two ministers was the cooperation with the United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement.













Azerbaijan suspended air and rail traffic with Russia from March 31 on the basis of mutual agreement in connection with coronavirus. The Samur border checkpoint on the border of the two countries operates in a limited mode and according to the special schedule.

On April 12, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu urged Azerbaijanis in Russia not to cross the border as the entry into the country is prohibited until April 20, warning that there are no conditions for waiting on the border.