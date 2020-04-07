Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: World community condemned illegal elections in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The so-called “elections” organized by Armenian is Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region on March 31 were strongly condemned and rejected by the international community, Azerbaijani Foreing Ministry said in the statement on April 6.

"Any election will be possible only after the withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces, return of the expelled Azerbaijani population to their places of origin, and restoration of dialogue and cooperation between the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the region," the statement said.

The statement also stressed that international organizations including the Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Union, NATO, Turkic Council, GUAM, European Parliament, TURKPA, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as many states made statements declaring these so-called “elections” and their results illegal.

"Having the Non-Aligned Movement, the second largest political platform after the UN which unites 120 countries, as well as numerous other organizations and states among those rejecting this illegal act, once again clearly demonstrates that the world community rejects the aggressive policy of the Republic of Armenia and its consequences", the statement reads.

"We once again underline that elections in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan may be held only within the Constitutional framework of the Republic of Azerbaijan and full participation of the entire population of the region," the ministry stated.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.