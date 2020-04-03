Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions on state border

By Akbar Mammadov

Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijan’s positions using large-caliber weapons and sniper rifles on April 3, Azerbaijan’s State Border Service reported.

Starting from 04:30 am, Bala Jafarli village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region and the border-combat points near the village were intensively shelled by the Armenian armed forces deployed in near the village of Aygeovit, Ijevan region of Armenia.

The State Border Service thwarted the provocation act, suppressing Armenian attack by a return fire

Armenian armed forces shelled Mezem and Gushchu villages in the Gazakh district on April 1, targeting Civilians as well as military and civilian vehicles.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.