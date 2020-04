President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the work done as part of the expansion of Baku-Sumgayit highway.

The head of state also attended the inauguration of the elevated pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Moscow Avenue and 20 January Street.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done as part of the expansion of Baku-Sumgayit highway.