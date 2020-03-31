TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev receives minister of economy

31 March 2020 [17:00] - TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

