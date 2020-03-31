31.03.2020
21:47
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
President Ilham Aliyev receives minister of economy
31 March 2020 [17:00] -
TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.
.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/192507.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 196
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
31 March 2020 [17:51]
GUAM condemns illegal elections in Azerbaijan's occupied lands
31 March 2020 [17:24]
Azerbaijani MP: Situation with coronavirus may aggravate if citizens fail to comply with rules
31 March 2020 [17:12]
Operational Headquarters: Dynamics of growth of coronavirus cases observed in Azerbaijan
31 March 2020 [17:00]
President Ilham Aliyev receives minister of economy
31 March 2020 [16:45]
Baku: Armenian nationalists killed tens of thousands of Azerbaijani civilians in 1918
31 March 2020 [16:39]
Turkish diplomat: Armenia must leave occupied Azerbaijani territories
31 March 2020 [15:50]
Baku: Illegal regime set up by Armenia is product of aggression, ehtnic cleansing
31 March 2020 [15:42]
Azerbaijan shoots film dedicated to Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis [VIDEO]
31 March 2020 [15:26]
MP: So-called "elections" in pandemic conditions show indifference of Armenian leadership to security in region
31 March 2020 [12:35]
President Aliyev shares publication on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis in his social media accounts
Most Popular
S&P Global Ratings: Azerbaijan's int'l credit rating unaffected by oil prices
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva praises medical workers' efforts in fight against COVID-19
Pakistan's human rights commission condemns elections in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
S&P Global Ratings forecasts Azerbaijani manat's exchange rate
Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: Epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan under control
Permanent representative: PACE leadership must change approach periodically demonstrated in relation to Azerbaijan
Country`s museums bring art to homes
Contact us: editor@today.az
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising