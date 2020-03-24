Presidential aide: WHO highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s necessary preventive measures

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s necessary preventive measures are highly appreciated by the World Health Organization (WHO), Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing in connection with the special quarantine regime announced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“WHO has not yet raised an alarm in relation to the situation in Azerbaijan,” assistant to the president of Azerbaijan added.

"This is the result of organizing the governance system in Azerbaijan at the perfect level under the leadership of the president,” Hajiyev said. “At the same time, this shows the country's preparedness for such emergency situations. Azerbaijan took the necessary preparatory measures in early January when the epidemic was slightly observed. All this is highly appreciated by WHO."

During the meeting of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on March 23 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov, a decision was made to impose a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Taking into account the experience of various countries in combating the coronavirus COVID-19 worldwide and in order to protect the population’s health and prevent its spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of infection, Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 through April 20 in accordance with the Article 25 of the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic about Sanitary and Epidemiologic Wellbeing.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.



Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.