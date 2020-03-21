Azerbaijani MFA removes Iranian citizen’s name from black list

By Trend:

Citizen of the Islamic Republic of Iran, journalist, Mirghasem Momeni addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

In his letter, Mirghasem Momeni emphasized his respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and also stressed that this visit in no way shall give a meaning of his disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Mirghasem Momeni also underlined in his appeal that he was unaware of the consequences of the visit.

Appeal by Mirghasem Momeni was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.