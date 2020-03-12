President Aliyev approves Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on approval of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection, signed on January 31 in Kiev city, has been approved upon the decree.

After the memorandum mentioned in this decree enters into force, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy must ensure the implementation of its paragraphs.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has been instructed to send a notification to the Ukrainian government regarding the implementation of the domestic procedures necessary for the memorandum to enter into force.