Azerbaijani parliament discloses names of vice-chairmen of committees

The vice-chairmen of the committees of the Azerbaijani parliament have been elected, Trend reports on March 10 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova signed a corresponding resolution.
The names of vice-chairmen of the committees of the Azerbaijani parliament:
Qudrat Hasanquliyev
committee on legal policy and state building
Hikmat Mammadov
committee on defense, security and combating corruption
Tahir Karimli
committee on human rights
Asim Mollazade
committee on natural resources, energy and ecology
Ali Masimli
committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship
Sabir Hajiyev
committee on agrarian policy
Malahat Ibrahimqizi
committee on labor and social policy
Rashad Mahmudov
committee on health
Jalya Aliyeva
committee on family, women and children issues
Shahin Ismayilov
committee on youth and sports
Sahib Aliyev
committee on regional affairs
Elshan Musayev
committee on regional affairs
Musa Qasimli
committee on science and education
Fazil Mustafa
committee on culture
Sevinj Fataliyeva
committee on foreign and interparliamentary relations