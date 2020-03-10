TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani parliament discloses names of vice-chairmen of committees

10 March 2020

By Trend


The vice-chairmen of the committees of the Azerbaijani parliament have been elected, Trend reports on March 10 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova signed a corresponding resolution.

The names of vice-chairmen of the committees of the Azerbaijani parliament:

Qudrat Hasanquliyev

committee on legal policy and state building

Hikmat Mammadov

committee on defense, security and combating corruption

Tahir Karimli

committee on human rights

Asim Mollazade

committee on natural resources, energy and ecology

Ali Masimli

committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship

Sabir Hajiyev

committee on agrarian policy

Malahat Ibrahimqizi

committee on labor and social policy

Rashad Mahmudov

committee on health

Jalya Aliyeva

committee on family, women and children issues

Shahin Ismayilov

committee on youth and sports

Sahib Aliyev

committee on regional affairs

Elshan Musayev

committee on regional affairs

Musa Qasimli

committee on science and education

Fazil Mustafa

committee on culture

Sevinj Fataliyeva

committee on foreign and interparliamentary relations

