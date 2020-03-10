Ali Huseynli elected First Vice Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament

By Trend





The first plenary meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament of the 6th convocation was held on March 10, Trend reports.

The chairman, vice-chairmen of the Parliament, as well as chairmen and vice-chairmen of parliamentary committees will be elected at the meeting.

As a result of the voting, Ali Huseynli was elected First Vice Speaker of the Parliament.

Born in 1968 in Baku, Huseynli graduated from secondary school No. 135 in the Binagadi district of Baku city in 1985. Huseynli entered the law faculty of Kalinin State University in 1987.

In 1993 he graduated from the Law Faculty of Baku Slavic University (BSU).

In 1991-1995, Huseynli worked in the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, in 1995-1996 - in the Executive Office of the President of Azerbaijan, 1996-2000 - in various positions in the Azerbaijan’s Parliament. He was Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building, and a member of the Judicial Legal Council.

Azad Huseynli is Doctor of Law, and Member of the Anti-Corruption Commission.