Korea Times: “Azerbaijanis in occupied regions respond to Armenian aggression"

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

South Korea’s “The Korea Times” newspaper has published an article titled “Azerbaijanis in occupied regions respond to Armenian aggression”, March 2.

The article includes a statement from the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“We, the internally displaced persons from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, have suffered from Armenian aggression for almost 30 years. The ethnic cleansing policy against us, which was started in 1988, culminated by Armenian military invasion, occupation of almost one-fifth of the territory of Azerbaijan and expulsion of more than 700,000 Azerbaijanis from their ancestral homelands”.

The statement also points out the Khojaly genocide and Armenia’s policy of occupation and aggression of Azerbaijani territories.

“During the aggression and occupation of our territories, thousands of Azerbaijanis were brutally killed, while many civilians went missing. The genocide perpetrated in the Azerbaijani-populated Khojaly city of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, wherein one night 613 civilians, including women, children and elderly were brutally killed, has become the largest massacre committed against Azerbaijanis by invading Armenian forces”.

The statement includes that the world community, including the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly, has repeatedly stated its unambiguous support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, with the Nagorno-Karabakh region as its inalienable part, and has affirmed the right of return of all internally displaced Azerbaijanis to their lands.

“We call upon the world community not to turn a blind eye to the ongoing Armenian aggression and sufferings of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis uprooted from their homes for 30 years, and re-double the efforts towards ensuring the implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, as enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act, in full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders”, the statement concludes.



