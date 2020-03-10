TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev attends first session of Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation

10 March 2020 [12:13] - TODAY.AZ

The first session of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s sixth convocation has kicked off.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the session.

Opening the event, head of the Administration of Azerbaijani Parliament Safa Mirzayev congratulated the MPs.

The oldest member of the newly-formed Parliament Ziyad Samadzade, who chaired the session, declared it open.

Ziyad Samadzade then read out names of the newly-elected MPs.

***

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then played.

President Ilham Aliyev is making a speech at the session.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/191852.html

Print version

Views: 160

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also