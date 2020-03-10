Candidacies for posts of speaker, first vice speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament revealed

By Trend





Following the board meeting of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), cadidacies for the posts of speaker, first vice speaker of the country's parliament wer named, Trend reports on Mar. 10.

Sahiba Gafarova was nominated for the post of speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament, and Ali Huseynli was nominated for the post of first vice speaker.

The candidacy of Adil Aliyev was nominated for the post of vice speaker of the Parliament from non-party deputies.

The results of the elections held in the Parliament of the 6th convocation were approved at a meeting of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan held on March 5.