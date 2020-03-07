MFA: Armenia bears full responsibility for killing Azerbaijani border guard

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has said that the killing of Azerbaijani border by an Armenian sniper on March 5 is an “intentional provocation” and Armenia bears full responsibility for this crime.

“This bloody incident is an intentional provocation and the full responsibility for this crime lies on the aggressor country, Armenia,” the ministry said in statement published in its official website.

Azerbaijani border guard Orkhan Pashazade Nazim was killed in Armenian cease-fire violation in the border post nearby the Qushci Ayrim village of the Gazakh district.

“The killing of our serviceman defending the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan clearly demonstrates that Armenia’s calls to the peaceful resolution of the conflict are nothing but lies and hypocrisy. Such criminal and destructive activities of the political-military leadership of Armenia directly impede the international community's efforts, represented by the co-chairs the OSCE Minsk Group, to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the negotiations,” the ministry said.