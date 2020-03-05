Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court to approve results of parliamentary elections

By Trend





The Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan will approve the results of the parliamentary elections on Mar. 5, which were held on February 9, Trend reports on Mar. 5.

A meeting on special constitutional office work of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court in connection with the results of the parliamentary elections will be held on Mar. 5.

On February 25, Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) decided to send the final protocol of the election results, together with the attached documents, for approval to the Constitutional Court.

The list of leading candidates is available here.



