President Aliyev inaugurates highway in Goranboy

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Goranboy for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Goranboy.

Head of Goranboy Executive Authority Maharram Guliyev informed President Ilham Aliyev of the works recently carried out in the region.

***

As part of his visit to Goranboy, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Gizilhajili-Goranboy-Goran-Rahimli-Veyisli-Gazanbulag-Borsunlu highway after renovation and repair.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done. President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Goranboy branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the conditions created at the enterprise.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Goranboy Central Hospital.

The head of state first cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at the hospital.

The head of state then met with the hospital staff and posed for photographs together with them.



