Azerbaijani president attends opening of underground pedestrian crossing

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the underground pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Heydar Aliyev Avenue and Zaki Mammadov Street.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

The construction of the underground pedestrian crossing started in November 2018. The pedestrian crossing is 98m in length, and 5m in width. State-of-the-art lighting and video surveillance systems were installed here.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the underground pedestrian crossing

