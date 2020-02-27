Baku hosts meeting of youth & sports ministers of Islamic countries

By Trend





A meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Youth and Sports of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries has been held in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 27.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov delivered speech at the event. The minister reminded that the first OIC Youth Forum was held 15 years ago in Azerbaijan. Rahimov also noted that a youth forum of volunteers of Islamic countries will be held in a few days in Saudi Arabia.

“The main goal of the upcoming event is to protect the interests of Islamic countries in the international arena as part of peace and harmony,” said the minister. “Unfortunately, the world community isn’t yet sufficiently informed about the active volunteer movement of the OIC countries. For example, over 25,000 volunteers took part in the first European Games and 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Over 3,500 volunteers are taking part in the Formula 1, which has been held in Baku annually since 2016.”

The meeting is held to discuss the prospects for strengthening ties and expanding cooperation.

The ministers of youth and sports of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Iraq, Iran and Senegal, as well as the leaders of the OIC Youth Forum and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation are participating in the Permanent Council.