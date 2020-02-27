Azerbaijan to host VIII Baku Global Forum in March

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan’s capital will host the VIII Global Baku Forum on March 12-14, local media reported.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and to be held in Baku, will focus on “Challenges and Opportunities of the Coming Decade”.

The forum will be attended by President Ilham Aliyev, foreign heads of state and government and former presidents.

Last year’s edition of the forum held in Baku focused on "A New Foreign Policy” and was attend by around 450 guests from over 70 countries took part in the forum.

Addressing the opening ceremony last year, President Aliyev said that “Baku Global Forum is one of the most important international platforms to address important issues on global agenda as well as urgent issues. The topics of the previous forums reflect today’s agenda of global affairs.”

The forum participants discussed global political and economic issues, various aspects of modern international relations and other issues. One of the main meetings of the forum was devoted to the role of young leaders in global politics.

Panel meetings titled “Role of big forces in changing global politics”, “Sustainable Development Challenges”, “Middle Eastern cooperation for security”, “Role of science and culture in making modern decisions” and other topics were held during the forum.

fghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, Albanian President Ilir Meta, Member of Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Sefik Dzaferovic, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Montenegrin President Milo Dukanovic, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former heads of state and government, heads of international organizations, well-known public and political figures, and scientists were among the participants of the forum.

The Global Baku Forum was first held in 2013 under the name of the I South Caucasus Forum.

Since 2015, the forum has been organized at international level and renamed Baku Global Forum.

In 2019, the agenda of the forum included actual topics like intercultural dialogue, conflict settlement methods in difficult situations, democratic development, interfaith dialogue, global security and so on.