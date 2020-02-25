Baku says border guards' killing displays Armenia's agression policy

By Azernews





The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has said that the recent killing of a border soldier by Armenian forces testifies to Armenia’s aggressive nature.

“With this intentional assassination, Armenia once again proves that the country is the aggressor, and its attempts to hide behind the puppet regime that it created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan are completely vain,” the ministry said in a statement published in its official website on February 25.

On February 24, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire on the border with Azerbaijan, as a result of which the Azerbaijani border guard Ibrahim Valiyev was killed.

"The murder of a soldier of the State Border Service guarding the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan is a crime, and the responsibility for this bloody act lies with the Armenian side," the ministry said.

As was stressed, Baku considers Yerevan’s actions on the border and on the contact line in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict against Azerbaijani military and civilians as an indicator of aggressive politics.

"By these actions, we see the true “revolutionary” initiatives of the Armenian leadership," the Foreign Ministry emphasized, making a hint at Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s recent suggestion in Munich Conference that a “revolution” must be made in the conflict resolution.

“This incident which happened on the eve of the commemoration of the Khojaly genocide [26 February] perpetrated by the Armenian armed forces is just another horrible and hypocritical attempt by Armenia to distract its dirty actions from the world community,” the statement reads.

Azerbaijani border guard Ibrahim Veliyev was killed while thwarting Armenian sabotage attempt that was carried out from Armenia’s Noyemberyan region in the direction of the border post near the village of Gushchu Ayrim of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region. Armenians used mortars and other types of large-caliber weapons.

As a result of the measures taken, one Armenian officer was killed, another soldier was injured at 07:00 on February 24.

Gazakh border point was not the only place where Armenia violated the cease-fire regime.

Armenian armed forces broke the truce along the line of contact between the troops throughout the day.