Official: Khojaly genocide crime against humanity

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Khojaly massacre committed on 26 February 1992 by Armenians against civil Azerbaijani population, is a crime against humanity, Presidential Aide, Head of the Presidential Administration’s Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmet Hajiyev has said.

Hajiyev made the remarks addressing the event on "Refugee Women's Call for Justice: Ensuring Their Needs on the Agenda for Peace and Security" on February 24.

He stressed that as a result of Armenian aggression, nearly 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory was occupied, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, and more than 20,000 Azerbaijanis died during military operations.

The official said that four UN Security Council resolutions condemn the Armenian occupation, reflecting support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders. These resolutions also reflect the humanitarian challenges that Azerbaijan has faced, he said.

"The resolutions require the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories. They remain valid until executed.”

He further underlined that the representatives of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh play an important role in making Azerbaijanis’ voice be heard.

"Azerbaijan is a supporter of the conflict settlement in accordance with international law and within the framework of its territorial integrity," he concluded.

About 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

Today, the Khojaly genocide has been recognized and condemned by 17 countries: Mexico, Pakistan, Colombia, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jordan, Panama, Peru, Honduras, Guatemala, Sudan, Slovenia, Romania, Indonesia, Paraguay, Djibouti and Scotland.

Moreover, 24 states of the United States such as Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin recognize the Khojaly genocide.