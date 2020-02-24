Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Turkey

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Turkey over the death of nine people in Van province after an earthquake hit neighboring Iran, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

“We express our deepest condolences to the relatives of those who were killed as a result of the earthquake in Van city and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” reads the message.

Earlier in the day, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center registered a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in a Turkish-Iranian border region, affecting Turkey's province of Van.

The earthquake was registered at 05:52 GMT with its epicentre located 141 kilometres (87.6 miles) to the west of the Iranian city of Tabriz and 71 kilometres to the southeast of the Turkish city of Ozalp.

As a result of the earthquake nine people were killed, 50 people were injured.