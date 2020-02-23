EU-wide Karabakh rally held in Berlin

By Trend





EU-wide Karabakh rally on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Khojaly genocide was held on Feb. 22, at 1 PM in Paris Square near Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, Trend reports.

The rally was held at the initiative of the diaspora organizations from more than 30 countries and with the administrative support of Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany.

Azerbaijanis living in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Austria, Switzerland, France, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Great Britain, Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Turkey, USA and Canada, as well as diaspora members of the fraternal peoples took part in the rally.

The participants of the rally voiced the slogans "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "We say no to terror!", "Azerbaijan demands justice!", "Don't be indifferent to Khojaly!", "Shame to the murders of the civils and innocent people!", "Armenia stop lying!", "Stop invasion!", etc.

The rally participants demanded international community to give proper legal and political account of Khojaly Massacre perpetrated by the Armenian invaders 28 years ago, put pressure on Armenia to return the Azerbaijani lands back, restore the rights of the Azerbaijanis deprived of their homeland, and make Armenia follow the decisions of the relevant international documents adopted with regards to the conflict.

Brochures about Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Khojaly Genocide, financial and moral losses of the Azerbaijani side as a result of the aggressive policy of Armenia, were distributed to the locals and tourists of Berlin.

At the end of the rally, the diaspora representatives adopted a document and addressed it to several international organizations.







