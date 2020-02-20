Azerbaijan's CEC annuls voting results from two constituencies

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) has annulled the voting results from three precincts of the country's 47th Mingachevir city constituency, Trend reports with reference to the CEC.

CEC member Bakhsheysh Asgarov said that offenses at a number of polling stations of the Mingachevir constituency were indicated in an appeal to the CEC.

According to Asgarov, during the investigation on the matter, the CEC revealed facts that could affect the voting results and do not reflect the will of the voters. In view of this, the CEC member proposed to annul the election results from the 9th, 17th and 21st precincts of the constituency. The proposal was accepted as a result of the vote conducted at the CEC meeting on Feb. 19.

The CEC also annulled the voting results of two precincts of the 90th Aghdash constituency.

CEC member Gabil Orujov said that the CEC had received an appeal on offenses in the 6th and 7th precincts of the Aghdash constituency.

According to the CEC member, the commission, during the investigation on the matter, revealed facts that distorted the voting results. Gabil Orujov proposed to annul the voting results received from the 6th and 7th precincts of the Aghdash constituency. The proposal was accepted after voting.

The snap parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.