President Aliyev visits monument to Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi in Rome

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited a monument to great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi in Villa Borghese park in Rome.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva put flowers at the monument.

The monument was erected under the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On celebration of the 870th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi” dated December 23, 2011.

Supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the monument was unveiled in April, 2012 as part of a series of events marking the anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi.