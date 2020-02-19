Sobhani: Azerbaijani president has rational understanding of Karabakh conflict

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev does have a very deep and rational understanding of the conflict and a clear strategy to move towards a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, US expert, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings Rob Sobhani told Trend.

While talking about the recent panel discussions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Munich, the US expert said the fact that this debate was held at such a prestigious venue gives hope that maybe the international community is moving towards a more determined process to resolve the conflict.

“Pashinyan came to power as a champion of the Armenian people who are in desperate need of economic growth, better job opportunities and hope for their future,” Sobhani said. “I believe that Pashinyan is aware that one of the best ways for Armenia to achieve economic stability and job creation is through peace with Azerbaijan.”

“I do believe that Pashinyan knows that there is something called a "peace dividend" and that if Armenia and Azerbaijan arrive at a peace agreement the economy of Armenia will improve,” the expert said.

“A recent poll of public opinion in Armenia showed that a majority of its population care more about their economic well-being and that they do see peace with Azerbaijan as a positive event that can help Armenia's economy,” Sobhani said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.