CEC: All complaints on Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections to be seriously considered

By Trend





If, after filing a complaint, the complainants will again have materials on violations, they can submit them to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said at the commission's meeting on Feb. 18, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that CEC is seriously investigating all complaints.

"There is still time to deal with complaints. All complaints will be seriously considered and appropriate decisions will be made," Panahov said.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.