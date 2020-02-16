Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh not recognized by any country

“OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should explain to Armenia that Nagorno-Karabakh is not Armenia. No country recognized Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev twitted on February 15.