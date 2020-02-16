Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh not recognized by any country
15 February 2020 [23:20] - TODAY.AZ
“OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs should explain to Armenia that Nagorno-Karabakh is not Armenia. No country recognized Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev twitted on February 15.
Views: 200
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.