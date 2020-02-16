Ilham Aliyev: Armenians destroyed our cultural heritage in seized lands

“All Azerbaijanis are ethnically cleansed from the occupied lands, from Shusha. Armenians destroyed our cultural heritage in the seized lands. There is no historical heritage of Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev twitted, Azernews reports.



