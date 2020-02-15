TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President in Munich

15 February 2020 [10:13] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich.

story will be updated
URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/191064.html

Print version

Views: 415

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also