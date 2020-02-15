15.02.2020
19:59
новости на русском
azərbaycan dilində
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
RSS
Main page
Latest News
Analytics
Politics
Business
Society
Sports
Arts & Entertainment
Azernews.az
World news
Weird / Interesting
Photo Galleries
Voice of Diaspora
Your Corner
TODAY.AZ
/
Politics
President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President in Munich
15 February 2020 [10:13] -
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in Munich.
story will be updated
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/191064.html
Tweet
Print version
Views: 415
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
Follow @TRENDNewsAgency
Recommend news to friend
Your name:
Your e-mail:
Friend's name:
Friend's e-mail:
See Also
15 February 2020 [16:51]
President Ilham Aliyev meets president, CEO of Int’l Crisis Group in Munich
15 February 2020 [12:41]
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Serbian counterpart
15 February 2020 [12:20]
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Feb.14 - Feb.15
15 February 2020 [11:59]
President Ilham Aliyev meets Moldovan President Igor Dodon in Munich
15 February 2020 [11:46]
Azerbaijani, Kazakh presidents meet in Munich
15 February 2020 [11:03]
President Ilham Aliyev meets Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo company
15 February 2020 [10:49]
President Ilham Aliyev meets Executive Director of Int’l Energy Agency in Munich
15 February 2020 [10:13]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Afghan President in Munich
15 February 2020 [10:00]
President Ilham Aliyev met with European Union Commissioner in Munich
14 February 2020 [17:44]
Azerbaijani ambassador meets with president of National Council of Swiss Confederation
Most Popular
Karabakh’s Azerbaijani community ready for dialogue with Armenians
Two Armenian soldiers found dead in occupied Karabakh
Azerbaijan increases defence imports from Turkey
Annual ethylene production of SOCAR plant to double in 2020
Ilham Aliyev attends Energy Security round table at Munich Security Conference
Azerbaijan shows high activity in ensuring digital transformation of its economy
Azerbaijan's elections commission cancels voting results in four constituencies
Contact us: editor@today.az
Copyright © 2005-2014 Today.Az
Advertising