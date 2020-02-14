Hajiyev: Some forces with radical thinking emerged in European Parliament after recent parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has commented on the statement of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats of the European Parliament which reads that "the new agreement with the EU won’t be ratified until Azerbaijan observes fundamental human rights", Trend reports Feb. 13.

“I would like to note with disappointment that after the recent parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, some forces with radical, chauvinist and Islamophobic way of thinking emerged in the European Parliament,” said Hajiyev.

“The Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats of the European Parliament has twice released an unfounded statement on Azerbaijan,” the presidential assistant noted.

“First, the agreement with the EU hasn’t even been signed,” Hajiyev added. “Second, the European Parliament announced earlier that it wouldn’t observe the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan. To be honest, this statement surprised us. Azerbaijan has no obligations to the European Parliament, and we didn’t even send an invitation to the European Parliament to observe the elections.”

“After the parliamentary elections held on Feb. 9, the EU stated that it is ready to continue dialogue with Azerbaijan and to closely cooperate with the country,” said the presidential assistant. “Azerbaijan is also ready to continue cooperation with the EU.”



