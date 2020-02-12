Ilham Aliyev awards prominent mugham singer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have met with prominent representative of the national mugham art, People’s Artist Alibaba Mammadov at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated Alibaba Mammadov on his 90th birthday.

"A week ago, I signed an executive order to award you with a high order of the Azerbaijan state – the Order of Sharaf. Today I will present this high award to you," he added.

President noted mugham singer's great contribution to the treasury of Azerbaijani musical culture, who composed more than 100 songs. The head of the state also stressed the readiness of Alibaba Mammadov to share his knowledge with the younger generation.

"Mugham is our national asset. You have played a special role in preserving this national asset. In particular, I should note that, thanks to television, the regular mugham contests cover millions of viewers. Watching these contests, our people, even people who are far from music, study the true essence and subtleties of mugham," the president said.

He underlined that many television contests have been held in Azerbaijanfor many years at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which is of particular importance not only for promoting the country's musical culture, but also its spiritual values in general.

"The Azerbaijani state and the Azerbaijani people appreciate your activities. Twenty years ago, upon the order of great leader Heydar Aliyev, you were awarded the Order of Shohrat. Ten years ago, by my order, you received the Order of Istiglal. A week ago, on February 4, you were awarded the Order of Sharaf. Please allow me to present this order to you," he added.

Ilham Aliyev then presented the Sharaf Order to mugham singer.

"The high award presented to you is a manifestation of state attention to art because it was art that has preserved us as a people, as a nation for centuries. We know our history very well. For many years, for decades, for centuries, we were deprived of independence, but did not lose our language, our religion, our music, our spirituality. This is what has preserved us – art, music, literature, language, national values. Mugham embodies all these factors. Therefore, it is our sacred duty to protect and develop mugham," the president said.

Alibaba Mammadov expressed his gratitude to the head of the state.

"It is a great honor for me to receive this order from your hands today. Once again, I sincerely thank you for the many kind words you said about me. This is a very high assessment," he said.

The mugham singer stressed the role of Mehriban Aliyeva in promotion of mugham art all over the world.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then viewed exhibitions at the center.

Alibaba Mammadov began his artistic career in the Philharmonic in 1949. His natural talent and clear voice have conquered the hearts of audiences. The talented singer has devoted more than 60 years of his life to Azerbaijani mugham art.

The mugham singer has composed than 100 songs and tasnifs. Records of the mugams "Rast", "Bayat-Shiraz", "Humayun" and others performed by him are stored in the Golden Fund of National Art. Alibaba Mammadov also has considerable merit as a teacher. He shared his art secrets with more than one generation of mugham singers.







