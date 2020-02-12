Diaspora committee meets Azerbaijanis in UAE, Saudi Arabia

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora has met Azerbaijanis living in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

During the visit to Saudi Arabia, a delegation of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora met the Azerbaijanis living in the city of Ar-Riyadh.

High on the agenda of the meeting was the establishment of the Coordination Council in line with the “Strategic Route Map”, establishment of the Azerbaijani houses for compatriots living abroad, launching diaspora map and recruitment of the campaign materials on the social networks.

Addressing the meeting, Fuad Muradov, the Committee Chairman, called on Azerbaijanis to be active on social networks and join a large diaspora family.

Azerbaijanis spoke about the challenges they face, and exchanged views on the projects to be implemented in this country with the purpose of promotion of Azerbaijan’s national and cultural values in the Saudi Arabia.

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora also visited the UAE and held a meeting with the Azerbaijanis living in Dubai.

Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov informed the participants about the activities of the Committee, implemented projects - establishment of Coordination Councils in different countries of the world, Summer Camps of Diaspora Youth, founding of Azerbaijani houses and weekend Karabakh schools and other important projects.

The delegation and participants exchanged views on the proposals and problems of Azerbaijanis living in Dubai during the meeting. They emphasized the importance of opening an Azerbaijani school in the city where they live, organizing language courses or their online teaching.

It was noted that such meetings would play an irreplaceable role in terms of getting to know and helping young people. Establishing a Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis living in Dubai was also discussed.

Consul General of Azerbaijan to Dubai Javidan Huseynov highly appreciated the meeting with the Azerbaijanis living in Dubai and emphasized that such meetings play a peerless role in promoting Azerbaijan and organizing of our compatriots.



