Russia's Federation Council impressed by organization of parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9 made a very strong impression on me and my colleagues, an observer from Russia's Federation Council Arkady Chernitsky told Trend on the sidelines of a news conference following the election results.

"Based on my experience over 20 years, I know how and by what efforts the coordinated work of all election commissions is achieved to conduct elections at various levels," the Russian observer said.

"We didn’t notice any serious violations, not even minor offenses. It can be seen that members of the election commission are accustomed to working properly within the framework of the existing regulations," Chernitsky said.

According to the observer, members of the election commission tried to fully comply with the rules, so as not to give reason to doubt the legality of the election.

"I would like to wish that the new composition of the Azerbaijani Parliament, which will be elected by the results of yesterday’s vote, can work productively for the good of Azerbaijan, so that the good traditions that exist in inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Federation Council, State Duma of the Russian Federation and the Azerbaijani Parliament are preserved and developed," the observer added.