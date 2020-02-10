PABSEC: Latest elections to become new impetus for Azerbaijan's further development

By Trend





The early parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9 will become a new impetus for the further strengthening and development of Azerbaijan, a member of the observation mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Turkish MP Cemil Ozturk said at a press conference on the results of the elections, Trend reports.

"I did not encounter any negative phenomena in the course of the observations. Democratic, fair elections were held in Azerbaijan. Congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on this," Cemil Ozturk said.

The PABSEC Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev noted that the monitoring mission included representatives from five member countries of the organization.

"We visited more than 10 polling stations and did not record any violations," Asaf Hajiyev said.

Member of the PABSEC observation mission, Russian MP Maxim Shablikin also said that the elections in Azerbaijan were very democratic, citizens freely participated in the elections.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls were conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.